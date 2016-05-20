With all the excitement over cast reunions and secret babies, we pretty much forgot that Netflix's Gilmore Girls revival would need a new title. Alas, the network passed on Gilmore Girls: Part Deux and The Sookie Strikes Back.
Speculation within the industry had suggested that the reboot would be titled Gilmore Girls: Seasons, with each of the four 90-minute episodes corresponding to fall, winter, spring, and summer. Lauren Graham put that rumor to bed during her appearance at a taping of The Ellen Show yesterday. The episode, due to air on Monday, has Graham revealing the real new title.
Let's end the suspense: It's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Thoughts?
The show also has some nifty new promo art. Check this out and try to tell us you don't hear Carole King's voice. We're so ready to be back with our girls, folks.
Speculation within the industry had suggested that the reboot would be titled Gilmore Girls: Seasons, with each of the four 90-minute episodes corresponding to fall, winter, spring, and summer. Lauren Graham put that rumor to bed during her appearance at a taping of The Ellen Show yesterday. The episode, due to air on Monday, has Graham revealing the real new title.
Let's end the suspense: It's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Thoughts?
The show also has some nifty new promo art. Check this out and try to tell us you don't hear Carole King's voice. We're so ready to be back with our girls, folks.
It's official. We know this because now there's a title. #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/kOVW3rEhMk— Netflix US (@netflix) May 20, 2016
Advertisement