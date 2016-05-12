Luke and Lorelai have gone down the whole saying goodbye to Stars Hollow road before. But hopefully this time, before saying goodbye, they'll walk down the aisle. There's been no official word yet on the Gilmore Girls lovers tying the knot. A fan can dream, though, can't she? (Sorry to all the #TeamChristopher folks out there. But the heart wants what it wants.)
Scott Patterson and Lauren Graham shared a photo of themselves just before leaving Stars Hollow and wrapping up the series' revival. All we have to say is: Keep the photos coming. And here's hoping that Luke isn't just joking around about there being room for another season.
That's a wrap! Just hand @thelaurengraham the Emmy now! #GilmoreGirls #Netflix #WarnerBrosTV #whatagreatride! pic.twitter.com/Lv35xu5hE3— Scott G. Patterson (@ScottGPatterson) May 12, 2016
