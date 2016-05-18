Alexis Bledel Is A New Mom

Rory Gilmore has a child. Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel has a baby boy with husband Vincent Kartheiser, her reps confirmed to E! News.
The son was born to the notoriously private couple last fall. They kept their romance and 2014 wedding a secret after meeting on the set of Mad Men, when Bledel played Kartheiser’s mistress. Their child would have remained hidden from media attention, but Bledel’s costar Scott Patterson slipped up in this Glamour interview promoting the Gilmore Girls revival.
“She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy,” Patterson told Glamour. “I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college coming into Hollywood and being a little overwhelmed. She's just the most likable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn't changed at all. She looks the same.”
Then, he spilled the beans.
“We're comparing notes because my son is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We're just really enjoying each other’s company.”
Now Kartheiser’s and Bledel’s sale of their penthouse makes sense; they need more room for the baby.
