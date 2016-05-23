Story from Shopping

Shop The Denim Shorts Chrissy Teigen Can't Stop Wearing

Alyssa Coscarelli
Photo: XPX/Star Max.
Chrissy Teigen is all of us. She owns her stretch marks, laughs at her own cry-face, and never denies her deep love of pasta or pie. And, as recent photos of the new mom show, she also loves a good pair of denim shorts. Celebs: They're just like us.

In the past few weeks, Teigen has been spotted wearing One Teaspoon's "Bandits" shorts (in a few different washes) on multiple occasions. With a button fly, super-short inseam and just the right amount of distressing, these bottoms work particularly well with a tee, a light outerwear layer, and some simple, strappy heels. And since temperatures are finally hitting a place where we want to break our own jorts out of storage (yep, we're not all lucky enough to live in L.A.), we can see why the model-turned-mommy doesn't want to take them off.

So who wears short-shorts? Chrissy Teigen does. Click through to shop her favorite pairs, just in time for the official start of summer.

