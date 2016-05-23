Jessica Alba Looked Very Different At The Billboard Music Awards — & We're Feeling It

We don't typically look at the Billboard Music Awards as a space for truly groundbreaking fashion. Indeed, most attendees stuck with tried-and-true red-carpet trends — think head-to-toe bling, lingerie dressing, and embroidered suits. Surprisingly, one of the biggest risk-takers of the night was Jessica Alba.
At these types of events, the actress is typically known to err towards the sophisticated, refined, and, well, safe. For the Billboard Music Awards, Alba went for a completely different vibe than the kind of solid-hued, candy-colored, sweetheart-neckline frocks we're so used to seeing her in. She stepped on the pink carpet in a high-neck, long-sleeved, lace-and-velvet minidress that was part Victorian and part Kardashian. The dark eyeshadow and spiky bun further fed into this sort of goth sartorial turn. We're totally feeling it.
The choice of footwear lent itself to a textbook L.A. styling move: Paired with the short hemline, her heeled, over-the-knee boots created a lampshading effect — a popular silhouette among off-duty celebrities. We love how polished it still looks during this on-duty moment.
Just when we thought the LBD was as played out as could be on the red carpet, Alba's giving us a reason to give it a second chance.
Alba is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Anita Ko and Cartier jewelry.
