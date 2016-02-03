Jessica Alba's First Fashion Design Project Is All About Denim

Celebrity-"designed" clothing collections are so ubiquitous these days, we sometimes forget which stars have dabbled in the craft and who hasn't (yet, as it's just a matter of time, really). As it turns out, Jessica Alba somehow hadn't had a say in anyone's design process — until now.



Alba paired up with premium denim label DL1961 on a collection of 10 denim styles, entitled JAxDL, which will hit stores and DL1961.com in August. No word yet on the line's price points.



The actress and head honcho of The Honest Company, her extremely successful organic baby, beauty, and home-goods line, also stars in the brand's spring 2016 ad campaign (pictured here), which was shot by Boo George.



"It’s my first foray into fashion design, but I know I want to design for women of every body type," Alba said in a press release. "Feeling beautiful and confident in a pair of jeans is what every woman wants, and I want to be able to give them that."