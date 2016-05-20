What happens when you combine good sportsmanship, the most talked-about fashion designers, and a Bedazzler? That's the metaphorical question Swarovski posed to its nominees for this year's CFDA Fashion Awards. So, nine of the industry's brightest creators — across the categories of womenswear, menswear, and accessories — were tasked with creating crystal pennants for their brands in honor of their nominations. Leave it to some of the most promising talents in design to step up to the challenge and blow it out of the water in dazzling fashion (ba-dum-tss!).
As you can imagine, these weren't your average sports pennants. Among the 22" x 35" creations (which were displayed in a giant pinwheel at an event in New York last night) were: a glamorous black-and-white, crystal-encrusted image of Gigi Hadid (Brandon Maxwell); an imagining of the world made of colored rocks on denim (Gypsy Sport); and a 3-D silver stunner (Paul Andrew). Rounding up the group with their respective brand banners were Ryan Roche, Gigi Burris, John Elliott, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Monse, Aurora James of Brother Vellies, as well as Alex, Matthew, and Samantha Orley of Orley. In total, over 270,000 Swarovski crystals were used in this project.
The countdown is on for one of the biggest nights in fashion, which is set for June 6. Ahead, check out the amazingly glitzy ways each of the CFDA Fashion Awards Swarovski nominees is feting (and repping) their brand.
