8 Bogus Tourist Attractions People Believe Are Real

It seems ironic that in a world where there is such a strong focus on the "authentic," there are so many attractions that are anything but. Their claims to fame are based on shaky ground, and they were created to attract tourists and make money — historical facts be damned.
That’s not to say that you shouldn’t visit. The key is going into these experiences with your eyes wide open — and with an ability to set aside inconvenient truths. With that in mind, we've identified eight well-known tourist spots with origins that range from suspect to just plain fraudulent. Travelers beware.
That’s not to say that you shouldn’t visit. The key is going into these experiences with your eyes wide open — and with an ability to set aside inconvenient truths. With that in mind, we've identified eight well-known tourist spots with origins that range from suspect to just plain fraudulent. Travelers beware.