Beloved Indie Brand, Trademark, Will Soon Stop Selling Clothing

Indie favorite Trademark has defined itself primarily by its clothing offerings. Now, it'll have the same '70s-inclined minimalism we've grown to love — except without any clothing, sadly. The brand will soon be discontinuing apparel production, in order to focus on its accessories offerings, WWD reports. The fall '16 collection presented at New York Fashion Week in February will be the brand's last clothing offering.
Louisa and Pookie Burch (daughters of Chris Burch, Tory's ex-husband and founder of the erstwhile C. Wonder) started the company in 2013, and launched in early 2014. It quickly became a mainstay for quality, editorial- and street-style-friendly goods at a contemporary price point — currently nothing on the website tops $700. The brand's first and only brick-and-mortar flagship store in NYC opened in September 2014, and will unfortunately be closing down during this restructuring.
It's not all bad news, though. The brand is shifting gears, zeroing in on one of the most successful parts of its business — shoes, bags, and jewelry. It'll maintain its e-commerce and strengthen its relationship with retail partners (which include Barneys, MatchesFashion, and Lane Crawford) for next season's stock.
The designer also pointed to a common stress point that's come out of a lot of fashion brands as of late — the grueling schedule. "This move will also allow us to be more agile as a company, not relying on the constraints of showing on the fashion calendar, which is more strenuous on small businesses," Louisa told WWD.
It's still a bummer, since Trademark consistently delivered on its apparel, with timeless silhouettes and artful pieces in soft, neutral palettes. Hopefully we can dry our tears at an epic clearance sale.
