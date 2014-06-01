After a long week, we know your thoughts are far away from the office — as they should be. So, in the spirit of keeping things light, we're turning our attention to Trademark's latest capsule collection. Boasting an array of airy pieces, the range will convert you into a minimalist, if you aren't one already.
Focus on the important tasks at hand, like finding the perfect dress to wear to your friend's upcoming nuptials or a lightweight jacket for summer's chilly evenings. The brand's soothing palette of basic blacks and whites with bursts of tea green and spicy orange gives a refined, understated feel to its clean lines and structured silhouettes. So, click ahead, and save that Monday-morning, conference-call prep for later.
Photo: Courtesy of Trademark.