Why RiRi's Younger Brother Is Your New Fave Fashion Critic

Jessica Chou
Rihanna may not have shown up at the Met Gala this year, but we were reminded of her later last night when her little brother, Rajad Fenty, took to Twitter to comment on the soiree, as The Cut reported earlier today. The 20-year-old filled his feed with a few salty remarks. Example A:

Minutes later, he backtracked a bit, as you can see in Example B:
There was, surprisingly, one outfit the pseudo-celeb did like: Jaden Smith's. He showed up in a white-trimmed black suit, with hair that echoed his sister's.
For your reference:
The tweets were getting such robust responses that Fenty toyed around with the idea of continuing the fashion criticism, asking fans to send him outfit photos for critique. But unfortunately, he had to "head out for a bit," he tweeted, scrapping the idea. Sorry, world, you'll never know what RiRi's baby brother thought of your crop-top-culotte combo.

As for Rihanna's absence? She Instagrammed a flashback to last year's epic look in Times Square, as a reminder of what the world was missing.

Meanwhile in Times Square...

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

We can only imagine what Rihanna would have done with this year's theme.
