Rihanna may not have shown up at the Met Gala this year, but we were reminded of her later last night when her little brother, Rajad Fenty, took to Twitter to comment on the soiree, as The Cut reported earlier today. The 20-year-old filled his feed with a few salty remarks. Example A:
Minutes later, he backtracked a bit, as you can see in Example B:
Wishing more people would go all out and really rock the theme but still a lot of interesting looks— Rajad R Fenty (@RjFenty15) May 2, 2016
Come on I don't actually want people to get fired, I could only imagine the amount of pressure they were under— Rajad R Fenty (@RjFenty15) May 2, 2016
There was, surprisingly, one outfit the pseudo-celeb did like: Jaden Smith's. He showed up in a white-trimmed black suit, with hair that echoed his sister's.
Jaden's outfit is cool he didn't try anything too over the top though— Rajad R Fenty (@RjFenty15) May 2, 2016
For your reference:
Advertisement
Check out the #1 source for #fashion #music #art #instafollow #TheSocietyDaily.Com (Link in Bio) #model #actress #fashionblog #photoshoot #style #fashionista #fashiondesigner #like4like #willowsmith #fresh #fashionable #instafashion #fashionphotography #fashionblogger #styleblogger #metgala #metgala2016 #followme #fashionaddict #fashionstyle #supermodel #jadensmith #modeling #tuesday
The tweets were getting such robust responses that Fenty toyed around with the idea of continuing the fashion criticism, asking fans to send him outfit photos for critique. But unfortunately, he had to "head out for a bit," he tweeted, scrapping the idea. Sorry, world, you'll never know what RiRi's baby brother thought of your crop-top-culotte combo.
As for Rihanna's absence? She Instagrammed a flashback to last year's epic look in Times Square, as a reminder of what the world was missing.
As for Rihanna's absence? She Instagrammed a flashback to last year's epic look in Times Square, as a reminder of what the world was missing.
We can only imagine what Rihanna would have done with this year's theme.
Advertisement