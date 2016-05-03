Rihanna May Not Have Been At The Met Gala, But She Still Slayed In Times Square

First she wasn't at the Grammys in February, and then she was a no show to one of the biggest red carpets of the year — the Met Gala. Rihanna, what's going on?
The singer is actually on the West Coast, gearing up for performances in Inglewood, California which is why she didn't have a meme-worthy look like she did last year. But, don't worry. Some of Bad Gal Riri's biggest fans made the best tribute to the icon last night.
While everyone else was primping and prodding in hotel rooms around Manhattan, a few Rihanna impersonators were slaying her best looks in Times Square.
Rihanna uploaded a picture of her imitators and captioned it, "Meanwhile in Times Square..."
The singer is actually on the West Coast, gearing up for performances in Inglewood, California which is why she didn't have a meme-worthy look like she did last year. But, don't worry. Some of Bad Gal Riri's biggest fans made the best tribute to the icon last night.
While everyone else was primping and prodding in hotel rooms around Manhattan, a few Rihanna impersonators were slaying her best looks in Times Square.
Rihanna uploaded a picture of her imitators and captioned it, "Meanwhile in Times Square..."
Advertisement
From left to right: Her canary yellow dress from the 2015 Met Gala. Her electric lime green fur coat from her 2015 iHeart Radio Performance. Her insane bikini from Crop Over 2015 in Barbados. And last but not least, her totally sheer, shimmery number from the 2014 CFDA Awards.
Just goes to show that Rihanna was here in spirit last night.
Just goes to show that Rihanna was here in spirit last night.
Advertisement