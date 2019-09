Rihanna May Not Have Been At The Met Gala, But She Still Slayed In Times Square

First she wasn't at the Grammys in February, and then she was a no show to one of the biggest red carpets of the year — the Met Gala. Rihanna, what's going on?The singer is actually on the West Coast, gearing up for performances in Inglewood, California which is why she didn't have a meme-worthy look like she did last year. But, don't worry. Some of Bad Gal Riri's biggest fans made the best tribute to the icon last night.While everyone else was primping and prodding in hotel rooms around Manhattan, a few Rihanna impersonators were slaying her best looks in Times Square.Rihanna uploaded a picture of her imitators and captioned it, "Meanwhile in Times Square..."