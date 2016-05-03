Story from Pop Culture

The Best Memes From The Met Gala 2016

Erin Donnelly
It wouldn't be the Met Gala without a parade of sensational gowns. And it wouldn't be a parade of sensational gowns without a flurry of hilarious memes in response.

Last year's event doubled down on Sarah Jessica Parker's elaborate Heat Miser headpiece and Rihanna's yolk-yellow train. This year didn't disappoint, though. We got a blue-eyed Kanye, Zayn's robot arm, and Claire Danes' glow-in-the-dark gown. There was a whole lot of foil, a latex-clad Bey, and sartorial shout-outs to C-3PO. It was intense, y'all.

Obviously, social media couldn't get to Photoshop fast enough. As you can see below, we've got references to Shrek, fish, and Becky. Nothing personal, celebs.
The internet has not chill!! 😂😂 #MetGalaMemes #MetGala #NoChill #GTFOH

A photo posted by Bethany J Garita (@bethanytbf86) on

😫😩😫 #MetGalaMemes in full effect! View the full gallery tonight on theboxhouston.com #MetGala #repost

A photo posted by 97.9 The Box (@979thebox) on

Already??? #metgala #metgalamemes

A photo posted by Snobette (@thesnobette) on


