The Best Memes From The Met Gala 2016

It wouldn't be the Met Gala without a parade of sensational gowns. And it wouldn't be a parade of sensational gowns without a flurry of hilarious memes in response.
Last year's event doubled down on Sarah Jessica Parker's elaborate Heat Miser headpiece and Rihanna's yolk-yellow train. This year didn't disappoint, though. We got a blue-eyed Kanye, Zayn's robot arm, and Claire Danes' glow-in-the-dark gown. There was a whole lot of foil, a latex-clad Bey, and sartorial shout-outs to C-3PO. It was intense, y'all.
Obviously, social media couldn't get to Photoshop fast enough. As you can see below, we've got references to Shrek, fish, and Becky. Nothing personal, celebs.
@johndrops look: fazendo vestido com meu papel de trouxa pic.twitter.com/iJ7Z7gxT1m— SNAP: johndrops (@johndrops) May 3, 2016
When you gotta go to the #MetGala but have to break into Elysium afterwards. pic.twitter.com/MB1QN0qWXi— Travon Free (@Travon) May 3, 2016
LMFAOOO who did this 😂💀I hated that little dude from shrek. man was annoying af #MetGala #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/bYIpni4HFa— тнe preѕιdenт (@ThePRESlDENT) May 3, 2016
Love Kim's bold outfit choice. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Aa9YC2lKHI— Travon Free (@Travon) May 3, 2016
Y'all petty 😂😂😂 #TaylorSwift #MetGala2016 pic.twitter.com/VImPj4Bd7d— Tha Celebritea (@thacelebritea) May 3, 2016
