The Best Memes From The Met Gala 2016

It wouldn't be the Met Gala without a parade of sensational gowns. And it wouldn't be a parade of sensational gowns without a flurry of hilarious memes in response.Last year's event doubled down on Sarah Jessica Parker's elaborate Heat Miser headpiece and Rihanna's yolk-yellow train. This year didn't disappoint, though. We got a blue-eyed Kanye, Zayn's robot arm, and Claire Danes' glow-in-the-dark gown. There was a whole lot of foil, a latex-clad Bey, and sartorial shout-outs to C-3PO. It was intense, y'all.Obviously, social media couldn't get to Photoshop fast enough. As you can see below, we've got references to Shrek, fish, and Becky. Nothing personal, celebs.