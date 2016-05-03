Bridesmaids hit theaters five years ago, earning over $288 million worldwide and sending a clear message to movie execs that female-fronted comedians could spell a box-office win. Since then, female-ensemble comedies have continued to impress. Still, none have quite claimed the title of the "next Bridesmaids." But an upcoming movie starring Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, and Ilana Glazer may be poised to do just that.
The film, whose working title is Rock that Body, definitely has the star power to become a Bridesmaids successor. The movie likewise follows friends dealing with pre-wedding drama, in this case an out-of-control bachelorette party. Lucia Aniello, who has previously worked on Broad City and Time Traveling Bong, will direct.
The film is set for a 2017 release. That means you have about a year to reunite the group of besties you gathered up to see Bridesmaids. Let's hope that by then we've moved beyond all the "can women be funny" op-eds.
The film is set for a 2017 release. That means you have about a year to reunite the group of besties you gathered up to see Bridesmaids. Let's hope that by then we've moved beyond all the "can women be funny" op-eds.
Advertisement