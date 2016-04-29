This Airline Will Fly You Around The World For A Few Snapchats

An Icelandic airline wants to send you around the world for free for the price of a few Snapchats.
No, we’re not joking. WOW air, the airline that will fly you from California to Iceland for $99, just launched their SnapTraveler program.
The program offers four trips over the three months of summer to any of their 28 destinations worldwide. You could be kicking back in Amsterdam, Alicante, Barcelona, or even Boston for the low low price of nothing, plus a travel stipend. (One of the four must be to Iceland, but you can go to Boston for the other three, don’t worry.)
To apply, create a Snap story of no more than two minutes, save it to your phone, and submit it here. In return, you get all your expenses paid. Yes, all.
In return, you'll take over WOW’s Snapchat and just sort of do your thing.
“We are looking for 4 creative, fun and interesting people to travel across the world for free and share their journey with our friends on Snapchat this summer,” WOW writes.
The application deadline is May 8, with winners notified by May 17. The only catches are you have to be over 18, speak English, and able to fly out of one of the 28 hubs. WOW takes care of the rest. If we had to think of a one-word description of this deal it would be: Pretty cool.
No, we’re not joking. WOW air, the airline that will fly you from California to Iceland for $99, just launched their SnapTraveler program.
The program offers four trips over the three months of summer to any of their 28 destinations worldwide. You could be kicking back in Amsterdam, Alicante, Barcelona, or even Boston for the low low price of nothing, plus a travel stipend. (One of the four must be to Iceland, but you can go to Boston for the other three, don’t worry.)
To apply, create a Snap story of no more than two minutes, save it to your phone, and submit it here. In return, you get all your expenses paid. Yes, all.
In return, you'll take over WOW’s Snapchat and just sort of do your thing.
“We are looking for 4 creative, fun and interesting people to travel across the world for free and share their journey with our friends on Snapchat this summer,” WOW writes.
The application deadline is May 8, with winners notified by May 17. The only catches are you have to be over 18, speak English, and able to fly out of one of the 28 hubs. WOW takes care of the rest. If we had to think of a one-word description of this deal it would be: Pretty cool.
Advertisement