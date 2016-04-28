How To Make A Daily Uniform With 3 Easy Layers

Wouldn't life be great if we solved our daily "nothing to wear" dilemma by developing an everyday uniform that looked and felt good? A new (ethically minded, eco-friendly) athleisure brand, Being Apparel, claims creating a consistent aesthetic is possible — and it requires just three layers of clothing.
Designer Shonagh Speirs, formerly of Roland Mouret and Preen, has developed a capsule collection of interchangeable activewear, draped dresses, and soft-tailoring pieces inspired by traditional Asian dress codes that she promises will fill the gap between fitness-orientated athleisure and womenswear designed for business or social events. That's right: She's created one simple selection of clothing that you can wear everywhere. Being Apparel says it's time for women to kiss the typical fashion cycle goodbye and adapt a seasonless wardrobe, instead — and that these three areas are the only ones you need to invest in:
1. Seamless Activewear
Yoga pants? Fine. Sports bra? Perfect. The foundation of Being Apparel's suggested uniform are seamless garments made for low-impact activities, like pilates or barre. So essentially, you can wear your gym clothes out and about underneath the two layers that follow.
2. Luxurious Drapes
We're all about a perfectly loose and slouchy dress or wide-leg pant, and those are exactly the kind of mid-layers Being Apparel offers (and recommends).
3. Chic, Soft Tailoring
Top things off with an elevated overgarment that's sharp enough to wear to a meeting, but cool and flexible enough to wear out to drinks. Easy as 1, 2, 3.
Click on to see step-by-step guide to make this three-level clothing equation happen IRL, and pre-order the label's wardrobe staples for yourself.
