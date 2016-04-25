Is anyone else really obsessed with the new Snapchat feature that premiered last week? My weekend was spent seeing what I would look like as an array of different celebrities, friends, and family members.
I realized that: A. I look pretty good with facial hair, à la John Krasinski in Men's Health magazine (because honestly, who doesn't have that whole photo shoot saved to their phone??) B. I do not look good as Jennifer Lawrence. And C. I could finally see what I looked like as a Kardashian-Jenner.
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit curious about what I would look like with a meticulously done-up Kylie Lip Kit pout, Jen Atkin-coiffed hair, and LuMee lighting. And while curiosity DID kill the cat, I fortunately survived this daring experiment.
Was I a Kim? A Kylie? A Kendall? A Khloé? A Kourtney? Or dare-say...a Kris?
The results were unexpected — to say the least. And although I do love Snapchat, I promise I am not always like this.
