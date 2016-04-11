Back in December, Kylie Lip Kit fans went bonkers over the idea that she might launch metallic shades after posting a (somewhat controversial) picture of dripping rose-gold lips. Well, kit fanatics, brace yourselves — because this teaser is now becoming a very shiny reality.
The 18-year-old took to Snapchat yesterday to reveal her lipsticks, which, she declared, are in honor of Coachella. "My new METAL MATTE LIPSTICKS for coachella dropping soon," she captioned the swatches on her Instagram page. "Left to right: Reign, King K, Heir." Reign — which we're guessing is named after her nephew — is a coppery shade, King K is (appropriately) a royal gold color, and Heir is reminiscent of that rose-gold hue we peeped back in December. It's a gilded trio definitely worth swooning over.
Kylie also showed off the packaging for the latest additions. "Presentation is important," the caption reads. Yes, yes it is. As is the surprise reveal that the youngest Jenner has now become notorious for. No word on when, exactly, these metallic bad boys are dropping — although we guess it will be around when Coachella starts, as in THIS Friday. (And, as usual, those with her app will be the first to know.) Get your fingers ready.
