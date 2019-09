Back in December, Kylie Lip Kit fans went bonkers over the idea that she might launch metallic shades after posting a ( somewhat controversial ) picture of dripping rose-gold lips. Well, kit fanatics, brace yourselves — because this teaser is now becoming a very shiny reality.The 18-year-old took to Snapchat yesterday to reveal her lipsticks, which, she declared, are in honor of Coachella. "My new METAL MATTE LIPSTICKS for coachella dropping soon," she captioned the swatches on her Instagram page. "Left to right: Reign, King K, Heir." Reign — which we're guessing is named after her nephew — is a coppery shade, King K is (appropriately) a royal gold color, and Heir is reminiscent of that rose-gold hue we peeped back in December. It's a gilded trio definitely worth swooning over.