Snapchat Just Quietly Released An Awesome New Face-Swap Feature

After a rocky start to the week (courtesy of an insensitive filter), Snapchat has released a slew of praise-worthy new features.
First, there was yesterday's purple rain filter to honor the legendary Prince. And today, we've got a new app update that takes face-swapping to the next level. Once you get the update (version 9.29.0.0 started rolling out Thursday), go into the app and scroll through your filters. Past the usual face-swap option, you'll see one that pulls up your phone's camera roll.
You can now face-swap with any of your existing images, from old photos of yourself to your friends to Meghan Trainor (from her EP cover for All About That Bass, of course). It's a clever twist on the app's already popular face-swapping capability.
Also included in the update is the option to replay anyone's snap once, for free. In the past, users have only been allowed one free daily replay.
Cheers to a weekend full of face-swapping debauchery.
