Snapchat Just Quietly Released An Awesome New Face-Swap Feature

After a rocky start to the week (courtesy of an insensitive filter ), Snapchat has released a slew of praise-worthy new features.First, there was yesterday's purple rain filter to honor the legendary Prince. And today, we've got a new app update that takes face-swapping to the next level. Once you get the update (version 9.29.0.0 started rolling out Thursday), go into the app and scroll through your filters. Past the usual face-swap option, you'll see one that pulls up your phone's camera roll.You can now face-swap with any of your existing images, from old photos of yourself to your friends to Meghan Trainor (from her EP cover for All About That Bass, of course). It's a clever twist on the app's already popular face-swapping capability.Also included in the update is the option to replay anyone's snap once, for free. In the past, users have only been allowed one free daily replay.Cheers to a weekend full of face-swapping debauchery.