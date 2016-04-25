Kim Kardashian may have written the book on selfies. (Okay, more like snapped the book on selfies.) But Kylie Jenner is no slouch when it comes to capturing herself in a camera lens. Which makes sense, given that she's had a lot — and we mean a lot — of practice.
Rob Kardashian recently caught his younger sister in what seems to be her native habitat: very good lighting.
Kylie didn't seem especially pleased to find her big brother snooping. But then again, he did give her a decent amount of warning. When somebody says "hey" over and over again, the normal response is to acknowledge that they're trying to get your attention. She kinda deserved this behind-the-scenes peek at how the doughnuts are made to wind up on Instagram.
