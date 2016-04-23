Kim Kardashian is showing us the right way to dress for Miami. Or do we mean King's Landing?
According to E! Online, Kardashian is in Miami with the rest of her family for the wedding of nightclub owner David Grutman. On Saturday, she went out to do some shopping with Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, and friend Larsa Pippen.
White is always a great choice for Miami, thanks to the heat, yet we've rarely seen it in this precise configuration: She paired white leggings with a white off-the-shoulder long-sleeved blouse and a white corset. The bust-boosting top gives the look something appropriate for a Renaissance faire or Game of Thrones. It also looks considerably uncomfortable; not that such things ever concern the reality star.
The low-cut look might also serve a practical purpose if Kardashian basks in the sun today: no tan lines to mess with her evening look.
This is all considerably more skin than she showed off on Friday night, when Kim and Co. kicked off the Miami weekend with dinner and a birthday celebration for Kourtney.
