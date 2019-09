We've Got The 411 On That Kylie Jenner Coachella Scandal

In case you found yourself caught in the crap trap of your newsfeed recently, you likely noticed Kylie Jenner is under fire yet again. Today's offense? She wore the same thing as someone else. But not just anyone else: a blogger. But not just any blogger: a New Zealand blogger. Let's just get right to it, shall we? Brit Day , the plaintiff in this case, posted an Instagram claiming Jenner "stole" her look. Now, "stole" is a bit much, considering it's so glaringly obvious this was by mere coincidence. As for why the internet cares, however, is beyond us. But nonetheless, as apparent profiters of the Kardashian-Jenner bank roll, it's our civic duty to set the record straight. Several conspiracy theorists thought perhaps the girls were sent the same bathing suit — so we reached out to the swimsuit's maker, Discount Universe , for the truth."We definitely did not send the blogger anything; she purchased the set," a spokesperson for the company told Refinery29 exclusively. "Kylie chose the set out herself from our NYC showroom (when it was there pre-season, they hadn't gone into production), well before it was listed online — it's a total coincidence." In an effort to take things into their own hands, the brand also posted an Instagram giving the final word on the debacle. And boy, did they hit the sequin on the head.