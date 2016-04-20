We've Got The 411 On That Kylie Jenner Coachella Scandal

HEY GUYS!! Just to clear some stuff up... Kylie was one of the first people to get a hold of this set, no ones copying anyone and both of them looked FUCKING GREAT! Let's stand by eachother... no more shaming ❤️ #girlpower #kyliejenner #discountuniverse 👯👯👯

A photo posted by DI$COUNT UNIVERSE (@discountuniverse) on Apr 19, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT