We've Got The 411 On That Kylie Jenner Coachella Scandal



"HEY GUYS!! Just to clear some stuff up... Kylie was one of the first people to get a hold of this set, no one's copying anyone, and both of them looked FUCKING GREAT!" Discount Universe wrote. "Let's stand by each other...no more shaming."



And they're right. We've got to stop pitting women against each other. Really, there was no competition at all, and no one influencer wore it better. Hell, doesn't everyone wear the same thing to Coachella anyway?



As innocent and broke bystanders, it's becoming increasingly uncomfortable to sit back and watch people rip at Jenner on the regular. It reminds us of grade school, when it felt impossible to please everybody. Picking on this girl has become something of a sport, where the goal feels more like schoolyard harassment than anything worthwhile. Regardless of how rich and famous she may be, she's damned if she does and damned if she doesn't. Being the face of Generation Z, for Kylie, is like winning at a losing game.



Sure: She's not the most P.C. or conservative of the bunch, but at the end of the day, she's an impressionable 18-year-old with feelings — like any of us at that age. So let's all lay off for a bit and continue to wear whatever the fuck we want.



(This message is brought to you by the Kardashian-Jenn — just kidding.)