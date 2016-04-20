We've Got The 411 On That Kylie Jenner Coachella Scandal

In case you found yourself caught in the crap trap of your newsfeed recently, you likely noticed Kylie Jenner is under fire yet again. Today's offence? She wore the same thing as someone else. But not just anyone else: a blogger. Let's just get right to it, shall we?
Brit Day, the plaintiff in this case, posted an Instagram claiming Jenner "stole" her look. Now, "stole" is a bit much, considering it's so glaringly obvious this was by mere coincidence. As for why the internet cares, however, is beyond us. But nonetheless, as apparent profiters of the Kardashian-Jenner bank roll, it's our civic duty to set the record straight. Several conspiracy theorists thought perhaps the girls were sent the same bathing suit — so we reached out to the swimsuit's maker, Discount Universe, for the truth.
"We definitely did not send the blogger anything; she purchased the set," a spokesperson for the company told Refinery29 exclusively. "Kylie chose the set out herself from our NYC showroom (when it was there pre-season, they hadn't gone into production), well before it was listed online — it's a total coincidence." In an effort to take things into their own hands, the brand also posted an Instagram giving the final word on the debacle. And boy, did they hit the sequin on the head.
"HEY GUYS!! Just to clear some stuff up... Kylie was one of the first people to get a hold of this set, no one's copying anyone, and both of them looked FUCKING GREAT!" Discount Universe wrote. "Let's stand by each other...no more shaming."
And they're right. We've got to stop pitting women against each other. Really, there was no competition at all, and no one influencer wore it better. Hell, doesn't everyone wear the same thing to Coachella anyway?
As innocent and broke bystanders, it's becoming increasingly uncomfortable to sit back and watch people rip at Jenner on the regular. It reminds us of grade school, when it felt impossible to please everybody. Picking on this girl has become something of a sport, where the goal feels more like schoolyard harassment than anything worthwhile. Regardless of how rich and famous she may be, she's damned if she does and damned if she doesn't. Being the face of Generation Z, for Kylie, is like winning at a losing game.
Sure: She's not the most P.C. or conservative of the bunch, but at the end of the day, she's an impressionable 18-year-old with feelings — like any of us at that age. So let's all lay off for a bit and continue to wear whatever the fuck we want.
(This message is brought to you by the Kardashian-Jenn — just kidding.)
