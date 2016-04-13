Remembering Von Dutch's Best (Er, Worst?) Early-2000s Moments

Over the last few weeks, we've seen a resurgence of trucker hats among Generation Z. Then Kylie Jenner wore the brand you wished would never come back, Von Dutch, and now we can pretty much guarantee the accessories are heading back to the mainstream (that's the Kardashian-Jenner effect, after all).
If you didn't own a Von Dutch trucker cap at some point in the early 2000s, you definitely asked for one for your birthday. Paired with about four inches of Lancome's Juicy Tube lip gloss, it was the lunch table's must-have accessory. Von Dutch was also a staple in our television diet: from MTV and beyond — Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in The Simple Life, Ashton Kutcher in Punk'd, and Britney Spears in virtually every interview.
Whether you're still petitioning to have the brand banned or you're considering taking up this soon-to-be-in-again (maybe?) trend, don't lift a finger before you've devoured our slideshow of all the finest Von Dutch celebrity moments caught on camera. These throwbacks are too good to wait for Thursday.
