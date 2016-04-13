Photo Warning: the following article may not be suitable for those with high levels of taste.
Yesterday in Jenner-land, something very important happened: Kylie Jenner wore the can't-be-seen-dead-in-it-mate brand Von Dutch, and we all but headed out into the garden to dig out our trucker hats on the spot. Why? Because she looked so darn good in it, and maybe, actually, we did too. Or maybe we didn't, but we believe in giving everything a second go, just to make sure.
While we were letting our Von Dutch clobber collect dust in the back of our wardrobes waiting for a day like this, one brave individual continued to fly the flag: Dennis Rodman, who still seems to be surgically attached to his vast and varied VD hat collection. Is Kylie on to something? Has Dennis been onto it this whole time?
If you didn't own a Von Dutch trucker cap at some point in the early noughties, you definitely asked for one for Christmas. Paired with about four inches of Juicy Tube lip gloss, it was the playground's must-have accessory.
So how did the LA brand make it over to rainy old Blighty? MTV, of course! Von Dutch was a staple in our American junk TV diet: Nicole in The Simple Life, Ashton on Punk'd and Britney Spears in every TV interview she attended. Whether you're still petitioning to have the brand banned or you're considering taking up the mantle, don't lift a finger before you've devoured our gallery of all the finest Von Dutch celebrity moments caught on camera.
Von Dutch for the win!
