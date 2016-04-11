Europe's Best Kept Shopping Secret Is Finally Coming Stateside

Remember the mayhem that ensued when & Other Stories announced it was coming stateside? Or, better yet, when Topshop finally landed in New York City? Well, prepare for a dose of déjà vu, because Europe's best kept shopping secret is headed to the United States — and we have a feeling fashion folks are about to freak out.
From Spain, we were #blessed with Zara; now, straight from Italy comes Pinko, a fashion destination for investment handbags, in-your-face statement shoes, and an extensive ready-to-wear collection that features everything from bohemian dresses to boss-lady suit sets. Think of it as having a seasonally on-trend offering with Sandro quality and contemporary pricing (pieces range from $148 for a tee to upwards of $1,000 for outerwear). With over 150 stores throughout Europe and the Middle East (in fact, it's actually been around since the '70s), Pinko will be opening a slew of American outposts in major cities this fall.
This probably isn't a place you'll frequent as much as Zara (for affordability reasons alone), but it definitely is a new destination for investment pieces and treating yourself when you get a nice bonus. For a taste of what's to come, click on to get to know the label before everyone else, and check out some of the pieces we're adding to our carts today (but warning: Shipping to the U.S. will cost a pretty penny). All we can say is: If you're bored of your usual shopping haunts, retail relief is coming soon. It can't hurt to save some money in the meantime.
