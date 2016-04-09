Selena Gomez & Vanessa Hudgens Have An Epic Face Swap Fail

Pretty much everyone is face swapping these days — the silly Snapchat filter that switches the faces of two people (or a person and a dog or part of a couch). Last night, Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez gave it a shot, with Gomez posting the results on her Instagram for the Snapchat-averse.
The queen of Coachella and the queen of Instagram kind of blew it here, with Gomez putting her hand in front of her face, resulting in it showing up on Hudgens face. Oops! The two looked like they were having a great time, though, and couldn't stop laughing. Gomez seems to know it's a terrible swap, as she captioned the photo "😂 -just awful."
The duo seem to be out for a girls night, with Gomez taking time off from working on new music and Hudgens taking a breather from her Coachella prep (we assume).
We're okay with awarding them a participation trophy on this one, as were the 1.2 million fans who liked the photo.
Advertisement