Is This How Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Baby Will Look?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend may have just shown us what their little girl will look like — by posting a video on Instagram. The soon-to-be parents joined the face-swapping craze last night with less-than-charming, but hilarious, results.
The supermodel and her hubby joined all of us in chuckling over her sudden sprouting of a beard and his striking cheekbones. In that moment, Teigen reminded us that she is, indeed, preggo and one of these may be her child's future face. We never thought of using face-swapping technology to predict the future. Leave it to these two to show us it can be done!
"Maybe your daughter will look like this," she ribbed Legend. Though Teigen captioned the photo by writing her own critique of their creepy face swap, she did compliment Legend on how pretty he looks.
The famous couple isn't the first to try face swapping. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna also bizarrely swapped faces. Even Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have joined in on the fun.
