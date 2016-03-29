Selena Gomez, Queen of Insta, Teases New Music While Premiering The App's Newest Feature

Instagram just launched a new video option that is about to change the whole game. And the app chose their newly crowned queen, Selena Gomez, to premiere the upgraded feature, also giving the singer a unique opportunity to tease some new music to her millions of followers.
Lately, the biggest obsession has been Boomerang, which creates GIF-like moments for your Instagram page. But now Instagram is making things a bit longer — 60 seconds longer, to be exact. Expect to see more and more storytelling moments in your newsfeed via these minute-long videos, starting with moments from big names, like Gomez and her BFF, Taylor Swift.
But enough about the app — there is new music to discuss. Yesterday, Gomez shared a picture of her in the studio, and today, with the new video feature, Gomez sliced together various clips from a studio session. She captioned the video: "So insta has 60 sec vids now… also new stuff coming."
If you listen, you can hear what sounds like a new song in the works. One of her producers in the background says he is going to add a little radio effect to the song. Seconds later we get a sampling of the new echoey vocals. "What an amazing surprise of a day!" another guy says, to which Gomez responds, "Yeah, I know."
What an amazing surprise of a day, indeed, with new music and new videos in our (hopefully) near future.
