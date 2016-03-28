Kendall Jenner Does NOT Dig Instagram's New Algorithm

Instagram is making waves with a new change it proposed last week. And Kendall Jenner, who's built much of her personal empire upon the social network, is not down with it.
The platform announced that it would begin rolling out changes to its feed algorithm in the near future. Instead of showing you posts in chronological order, it will highlight posts it thinks you'll most want to see first, following in the footsteps of its parent company, Facebook.
In a tweet today, Jenner shared her take on the news: Don't fix something that isn't broken.
preach @AlfredoFlores .... no @Instagram ! don't fix something that isn't broken pic.twitter.com/mp3BQ1mW91— Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) March 28, 2016
The change started rolling out in an update today, and so far, the reactions aren't great. Instagram hopes the new algorithm will make it so that you don't miss good photos that are posted in your absence. But for many of us, well, we don't miss all that many photos.
To battle the effects of the algorithm shake-up, some Instagrammers are asking their followers to adjust their notifications preferences to receive alerts every time the 'grammers post an image (ensuring this new nonchronological timeline doesn't weed out their images from users' feeds).
The contention over Instagram's new timeline highlights a continued debate between social media platforms and users: Who knows best? The company, or the people using it?
