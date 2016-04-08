If You Like H&M, You'll Love This New E-Tailer

Think about the reasons you usually shop at H&M: You're in the market for some new, cute-and-comfy basics, but you don't want to spend a lot of money. You got invited to an event and need a last-minute going-out outfit, stat. You want an on-trend pair of earrings that doesn't require dropping thousands (or hundreds) of dollars. Now, there's an affordable e-tailer you can start hitting up for those very same reasons. It's called Ivy Revel.
Interestingly, the online-only brand, which launched yesterday, boasts H&M as an investor. But there are a few things that differentiate this new online shopping destination from the fast-fashion powerhouse you know and love. First off: Ivy Revel does not, and apparently will never, have any brick-and-mortar stores.
Instead, the brand claims to merge fashion creativity with technological innovation by utilizing specially developed algorithms to constantly monitor and update its product offerings. Sure, every major retailer likely has access to customer data, but Ivy Revel claims to seriously focus on creating the products its customers want — which means you can probably expect the offerings to change just as frequently as H&M's or Zara's inventories (if not more often).
As for the clothes themselves, things can definitely skew showy; think lace-up sleeves, major embellishment, skintight pieces, and sky-high heels. But Ivy Revel also stocks a few trendy, under-$100 gems we're inclined to grab ASAP. Click on to see our picks, and let us know in the comments if you'll be adding Ivy Revel to your online shopping escapades.
