'90s Girls, Listen Up: Michael Stars' Original Tees Are Back

When a trend from the past resurfaces, our reaction can go one of two ways: It either has us running for the hills (looking at you, trucker hats ), or it delivers that warm, fuzzy feeling otherwise known as nostalgia. The news that cult-favorite brand Michael Stars is remaking its original tees definitely had us feeling the latter.If you lived through the late '80s or '90s (or were a huge fan of Beverly Hills 90210), you know that the fashion world wouldn't have been the same without the buttery-soft graphic T-shirts that shot Michael Stars into the spotlight. Comfy, high-quality basics, were the name of the game, and these simply dominated the market. And now, the comeback collection, which retails for $68 to $118 and is available on the brand's site and stores nationwide, includes identical replicas of the L.A.-based brand's very first collection of tees from 1986. Talk about a #TBT.