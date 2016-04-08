As you watch the new season of the Starz hit series Outlander, we know what you'll be thinking: How can I live my best Claire Fraser life?



Not forever, of course, because who wants to travel through time over and over again? No one, because it sounds exhausting. But you probably wouldn't mind being married to Jamie, right? Or wearing some of those dope dresses with all the bows and lace? Or, most important of all: traveling through the Highlands on your own Outlander adventure.



Well, we can help you with at least one of these things.



We've compiled a list of Scottish destinations die-hard Outlander fans (or, really, anyone who enjoys a good vacation) will love. This includes a trip to the real Craig Na Dune, shopping in Iverness, and visiting the chapel where Claire and Jamie were married. We've even given some love to places mentioned only in the books — for those OG Outlander fans.



So if you've been dying to hit up Scotland and visit all your favorite Outlander locations, click ahead to start planning your trip.



Turas math dhut! (Bon voyage!)