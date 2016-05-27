Adele Forgets Her Own Lyrics, Is $131M Richer

Adele needs no introduction. We all know who she is (she's Adele), where she comes from (the other siiiide), how rich she is (ahem), and what she's about (soundtracks to our Sunday Scaries and the occasional swear word if she forgets a lyric or two). But today, we need to give credit where credit is due: Has anyone else noticed her style comeback? Her days of all black, all the time are in the past; now, it's all about jewel tones.
Jewel tones are a great way for someone — yes, even you — to ease more color into a wardrobe. And Adele's done a pretty good job so far, by way of rich blue and magenta hues from designers such as Burberry and Giambattista Valli. Ahead, we're looking at her days of 19 all the way up to 21. Adele's style is back and saying... Hello.
