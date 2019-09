Adele Forgets The Words To Her Own Song, Is Amazing

We all know that Adele is perfect. Her new music video is amazing , her stage presence is incomparable, and her command of her own lyrics is…inexact.A month after forgetting her lyrics in Manchester , she’s done it again. This time, we don’t have the full performance, but we do have an amazing moment.She starts out in typically strong voice, but then a realization hits."S--t, wrong words," she said before laughing. "S--t, s--t, s--t. Should I sing the right words? Sorry."What can even be said about her? She really is our most relatable singer, except for her unreal vocal talent.This flub comes on the heels of a Guardian report that she will sign a record deal worth roughly $130 million with Sony, a record for a British recording artist. While it’s not as though Sony is hoping she makes minor mistakes, it’s heartening to know that our greatest singer is capable of occasionally messing up.