Adele Forgets The Words To Her Own Song, Is Amazing

We all know that Adele is perfect. Her new music video is amazing, her stage presence is incomparable, and her command of her own lyrics is…inexact.
A month after forgetting her lyrics in Manchester, she’s done it again. This time, we don’t have the full performance, but we do have an amazing moment.
She starts out in typically strong voice, but then a realization hits.
"S--t, wrong words," she said before laughing. "S--t, s--t, s--t. Should I sing the right words? Sorry."
What can even be said about her? She really is our most relatable singer, except for her unreal vocal talent.
This flub comes on the heels of a Guardian report that she will sign a record deal worth roughly $130 million with Sony, a record for a British recording artist. While it’s not as though Sony is hoping she makes minor mistakes, it’s heartening to know that our greatest singer is capable of occasionally messing up.
Never change, Adele.
Adele forgot the lyrics to her song and this was her reaction. 😂 pic.twitter.com/n1EyHwXM56— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2016
