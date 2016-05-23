Adele's New Music Video Is Epic (Naturally)

Adele's video for "Hello," the first single from her album 25, broke records as the most-viewed video on Vevo within the first 24 hours, elbowing Taylor Swift and her army of "Bad Blood" It Girls from the top spot. Then it was epically parodied on Saturday Night Live by Matthew McConaughey, and we haven't answered the phone in the same way since.
The singer's latest video, for “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” premiered last night at the Billboard Music Awards. Adele took home five honors including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Selling Song (for “Hello”). Despite not actually attending the ceremony (she's on tour), Adele was one of the top winners of the evening, coming in behind The Weeknd, who scooped eight awards.
Directed by Patrick Daughters, the new video sees Adele dancing (which may come as a surprise to fans!) in a pitch-black room, singing her heart out. Working with her longtime stylist and friend Gaelle Paul, she's wearing a floral gown from Dolce & Gabbana's SS16 collection.
Dramatic, cinematic, and full of passion, this is Adele 2.0. Say "hello" by watching the video, below.
