Adele's video for "Hello", the first single from her album 25, broke records as the most viewed video on Vevo within the first 24 hours, elbowing Taylor Swift and her army of It Girls in "Bad Blood" off the top spot. Then it was epically parodied on Saturday Night Live by Matthew McConaughey and we haven't answered the phone in the same way since.
The singer's latest video for new single “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” premiered last night at the Billboard Music Awards. Adele picked up five awards including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Selling Song (for “Hello”) all off the back of the smash hit album 25. Despite not actually attending the ceremony (she's on tour), Adele was one of the top winners of the evening, coming in behind The Weeknd, who scooped eight awards.
Directed by Patrick Daughters, the new video sees Adele dancing (which may come as a surprise to fans!) in a pitch-black room, singing her heart out. Working with her long term stylist and friend Gaelle Paul, she's wearing a floral ballgown from Dolce & Gabbana's SS16 collection.
Dramatic, cinematic and full of passion, this is Adele 2.0. Like the dress? You can purchase it now! But it will set you back a cool £4750...
