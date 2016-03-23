Last night's Adele concert in London saw yet another emotional moment. Performing at the O2 Arena, the British singer took time out to address yesterday's deadly attacks in Brussels, calling out those responsible.
“We’re all here for the same reason," she told the crowd, which included Cara Delevingne. "I’m hoping you’ve come to be entertained by me. I’m here to entertain you. So we’re all united. So that makes us much better than them fuckers. You’re on your own, you fucking loners.”
She then dedicated her hit song "Make You Feel My Love" to the Brussels victims.
"This is for Brussels," she announced. "Sing it with me so they can hear us." Voices from the crowd chimed in, and afterward, Adele said she'd "never been so moved before."
The same was true for many fans. Delevingne took to Instagram to praise the "truly beautiful and inspiring show." See videos of the event, below.
“We’re all here for the same reason," she told the crowd, which included Cara Delevingne. "I’m hoping you’ve come to be entertained by me. I’m here to entertain you. So we’re all united. So that makes us much better than them fuckers. You’re on your own, you fucking loners.”
She then dedicated her hit song "Make You Feel My Love" to the Brussels victims.
"This is for Brussels," she announced. "Sing it with me so they can hear us." Voices from the crowd chimed in, and afterward, Adele said she'd "never been so moved before."
The same was true for many fans. Delevingne took to Instagram to praise the "truly beautiful and inspiring show." See videos of the event, below.
Adele calling the terrorists 'f***ers* at her show tonight! #AdeleLive2016 pic.twitter.com/Bc3dXDujWH— Liam Edwards (@LiamPLEdwards) March 22, 2016
Advertisement