Adele Concerts Are The New Engagement Chicken

We'd hate to encourage false hope, but if your special someone suggests going to an Adele concert, something might be up.
Last night's London show marked the second time that a couple has gotten engaged during the British singer's world tour (the second time that we know of, at least). The first instance occurred on February 29 in Belfast, when Adele convinced a man to accept his longtime girlfriend's Leap Day proposal.
Last night, all she had to do was sing. During her performance of "Make You Feel My Love," the crooner spied Johnnie Biggle popping the question to his girlfriend of 12 years, Natalie King. According to the Daily Mail, Adele immediately halted the performance and called the lovebirds up on stage.
“I thought there was a fight at first!" she laughed after seeing the commotion caused by the proposal. "I saw all of the camera-phone lights at first and then I saw arms went up and I saw sweet kissing.”
She was also blown away by the fact that Biggle and King had dated for so long.
“So you’ve been going out longer than I’ve been making music?” she joked. “That was the most beautiful thing I’ve witnessed at one of my shows," she added.
Watch the happy moment in the video below. Anyone else considering staging a fake proposal just to meet Adele?
