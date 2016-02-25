Adele & Her Boyfriend Are Pure #RelationshipGoals

Say "hello" to Adele's little friend.
That'd be one Simon Konecki, Adele's boyfriend and the father of her young son, Angelo. Thanks to last night's BRIT Awards, where the singer picked up four trophies, fans got a better glimpse at the man who makes her so happy.
Adele paid tribute to Konecki and the couple's son in her final speech of the night. On stage to accept her award for British Album of the Year, the pop star turned to Konecki in the audience and warned him that she would be embarrassing him.
"I'm so lucky to have you love me the way you do," she said, choking up. "Really, really. And to support me — this album was really hard to make, it was. And I think I was a nightmare sometimes, so thank you. And thank you for our lovely son, who is the love of my life. It's all for you, Peanut. I love you so much. I love you, I love you."
If you watch the speech below, you can see Konecki mouth "I love you" back. Oh, you two...
