Adele has had plenty to say about heartbreak. Perhaps that makes it all the more touching to hear her talk about being in love.
The British singer got personal in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, during which she spoke about her "amazing relationship" with boyfriend Simon Konecki. The couple, who have been dating since 2011, have a 3-year-old son, Angelo.
"Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that's so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now, that's what made me write about everything I've ever done, because I've got his love," she told People. "I know that sounds a bit like I'm trying to write a Hollywood movie," she added, "but it's only because of him and because of our kid and stuff that I'm all right."
When asked if theirs was the "ultimate love story," the "Hello" singer responded, "I guess it is."
How lovely is that? Here's to less heartbreak and more sweet, sweet love.
That said, Adele revealed that Konecki is one of the few people on the planet who hasn't always been that enthralled with her music.
"He cares about me more than anything, but he doesn't care about the style of music that I make and stuff like that and he just loved it," she said in references to her new album, 25.
Now that's true love.
