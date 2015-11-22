4. Title: “When We Were Young”

Best Line: “I was so scared to face my fears / Cause nobody told me that you’d be here / And I swore you moved overseas / That’s what you said, when you left me”

Thoughts/Feelings: Well, I’m not going to lie to you guys: This song is a bummer. Yes, Adele’s voice is beautiful. True, the lyrics are poignant and carry the perfect mix of sorrow and regret and necessary reflection on a relationship. But, I mean, we get it: When we were young, we were all idiots. And we also thought our relationships would last forever, and now here we are, romanticising things that were absolutely terrible at the time. (So, I am officially applying this song to my relationship with super-low-rise flared jeans.)



5. Title: “Remedy”

Best line: “I remember all of the things I wanted to be / So desperate to find a way out of my world / And finally breathe”

Thoughts/Feelings: Trust me on this one. You’ll hear the piano, hear Adele singing over the top of it, and you will assume that this song is on the same tier as “Someone Like You” (in that you will weep while listening, convinced it applies to your terrible life even though it doesn’t). Instead, it’s a promise: Via the lyrics, girlfriend is vowing to be there for someone forever and ever, amen, which officially makes this song the one you will hear at more than one wedding next year, so get set.



6. Title: “Water Under the Bridge”

Best Line: “If you’re gonna let me down, let me down gently”

Thoughts/Feelings: Behold! The song we will scream-sing from our cars and/or other respective modes of transportation, pretending we’re in the opening credits of a rom-com in which we’re starring. Sure, Adele is singing from a place of being totally hung up on someone who’s totally not right and sending mixed signals. But look, the tempo makes this the type of song you point in agreement to, just like Meryl Streep did at the Oscars this year. I mean, we’ve all been there. We’ve all liked terrible people. Or not-so-terrible people who happen to be wrong for us. We might as well get a few dance moves out of it.

