To say that Adele is making a comeback with her latest album, 25, would be inaccurate. She may have receded from the public eye for a brief time, but the singer, now 27, has never been far from our minds since she made her debut way back in 2008.
And — while it's been four years since the release of her previous record, 21 — she definitely hasn't been taking a leisurely break. "I've been to every fucking park, every shop, every supermarket you could ever imagine," the new mom told Rolling Stone in a revealing new profile.
She's also quit smoking (no easy task), cut back on alcohol, and hit the gym to get back into touring shape. Below, other highlights from her in-depth profile with the mag.
On being a mother to 3-year-old Angelo:
"I'm a mom and I'm in a very serious relationship, so it's never going to be just me again. I don't regret any of it. Like, those aren't the things that I regret. But I feel like I didn't have very long to myself. I was my mom's kid, and now I'm a mom... I had, like, a five-year window of just being me."
On how she's focusing on her health:
"I'm not, like, skipping to the fucking gym. I don't enjoy it. I do like doing weights. I don't like looking in the mirror. Blood vessels burst on my face really easily, so I'm so conscious when I'm lifting weights not to let them burst in my face. And if I don't tour, you'll catch me back down at the Chinese!"
On cutting out vices:
“I absolutely loved [smoking], but it’s not that fucking cool when I’m dying from a smoking-related illness and my kid is, like, devastated… I used to be able to drink anyone under the table and still be able to put on an all-right show. But with kids, hangovers are torture. They just know. They pick up on it and just go for you.”
On her long-term relationship:
"I have said a million times I'm not married and everyone still says we are... But, yeah, we're still together. We haven't broken up. We've never broken up. We've been together. We just haven't felt the need to get married. We've got a kid together. I feel like that's a big enough commitment."
On how having a kid helped her career:
"I think actually the pregnancy was perfect timing in the end. It might've seemed like the most ridiculous time to have a baby, but I was starting to get a bit afraid of everything... When I had him, it made everything all right, and I trusted everything because the world had given me this miracle, you know, so I became a bit of a hippie, an Earth mother... I don't know if I would've come back had I not had my kid."
To read the interview in its entirety, head over to Rolling Stone.
