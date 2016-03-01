Adele Wants You To Know About Her Poop Problems

Adele is a gal who knows how to keep it real. She spits rhymes and gushes about the Spice Girls. She lets her kid wear whatever the hell he wants. She regales her audiences with stories about her bowel movements.
Yep, even superstars like Adele have to do number 2, especially when they're about to perform the first date on their huge world tour. Perhaps the audience in Belfast last night wasn't expecting that their exorbitant ticket price would include some bathroom banter, but, well, we kind of love that it did.
The Guardian's Alexis Petridis reports that the British singer addressed her tummy trouble in between songs.
“I’ve been fucking shitting myself all day,” she told the Irish crowd. “Bad bowel movements. I’ve had to have an Imodium.”
You won't get that on the Formation Tour, folks. One can only hope Adele's stomach situation has been sorted out by now. If it hasn't, she'll probably let us know.
Yep, even superstars like Adele have to do number 2, especially when they're about to perform the first date on their huge world tour. Perhaps the audience in Belfast last night wasn't expecting that their exorbitant ticket price would include some bathroom banter, but, well, we kind of love that it did.
The Guardian's Alexis Petridis reports that the British singer addressed her tummy trouble in between songs.
“I’ve been fucking shitting myself all day,” she told the Irish crowd. “Bad bowel movements. I’ve had to have an Imodium.”
You won't get that on the Formation Tour, folks. One can only hope Adele's stomach situation has been sorted out by now. If it hasn't, she'll probably let us know.
Advertisement