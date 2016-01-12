Watch Adele Absolutely Own Carpool Karaoke

When Adele comes to late-night TV (or anywhere, really), magical things happen.
Having already killed her unplugged, kiddie instrument-accompanied rendition of "Hello" on The Tonight Show, the singer was ready to tackle Carpool Karaoke with James Corden on the Late Late Show. Fasten your seat belts. Actually, don't. It's going to be a smooth, smooth ride.
Though Adele's appearance isn't slated until Wednesday, the show has released a trailer teasing her vehicular vocals. Spoiler: She still sounds fantastic.
The bit was evidently shot in England, judging by the placement of Corden's steering wheel. It all begins with the host calling up his fellow Brit with the now-standard "Hello, it's me" line, then segues into a sing-along and a conversation about wigs versus weaves.
Watch the teaser below and clear your schedule for Wednesday night. You've got plans.
