Adele really made the most of being in SoCal this week. The Grammy performer not only braved the crowds at In-N-Out, she also took her kiddo to Disneyland.
Along with partner Simon Konecki, the award-winning singer headed to the streets of downtown Disney with her son, Angelo. The family trio looked happy, with mom steering the stroller and Konecki ambling alongside.
Also of note, 2-year-old Angelo was dressed up in Disney gear, like so many kids who visit the amusement park. His costume of choice? Frozen's Princess Anna.
(And because his parents are super chill, they were cool with that. Frozen temperature puns intended, #sorrynotsorry.)
1. Adele let her son dress up as Anna from Frozen. Amazing. 2. Peter is smiling cuz Disneyland pic.twitter.com/NwWb4BSN8C— Marc (@MarcMonster) February 16, 2016
But seriously: Props to Adele and Konecki for letting their little boy wear whatever makes him happy. That's some top-notch parenting right there.
