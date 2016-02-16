Make no mistake. British songstress Adele is perfectly aware that Monday night's Grammy performance wasn't her finest. But she also pointed out that it's not all on her.
Following the ceremony, the "All I Ask" singer took to Twitter to talk about what went wrong onstage. "The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was," she wrote. "It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens."
Shit certainly does happen. (Did somebody say Grammy glitter bomb?) We're sure that in the future anyone mic-ing an Adele performance will be extra diligent about making sure the tech setup is absolutely flawless.
Adele still managed to find a silver lining in the snafu, though. Because of the rough performance, she told Twitter followers that she was treating herself to In-N-Out. "So maybe it was worth it," she added. When all else fails, it's good to know there are still burgers with secret sauce to look forward to.
Following the ceremony, the "All I Ask" singer took to Twitter to talk about what went wrong onstage. "The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was," she wrote. "It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens."
Shit certainly does happen. (Did somebody say Grammy glitter bomb?) We're sure that in the future anyone mic-ing an Adele performance will be extra diligent about making sure the tech setup is absolutely flawless.
Adele still managed to find a silver lining in the snafu, though. Because of the rough performance, she told Twitter followers that she was treating herself to In-N-Out. "So maybe it was worth it," she added. When all else fails, it's good to know there are still burgers with secret sauce to look forward to.
Advertisement
The piano mics fell on to the piano strings, that's what the guitar sound was. It made it sound out of tune. Shit happens. X— Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016
Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it.— Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016
Advertisement