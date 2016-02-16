Most noteworthy was the technical snafu that messed up the sound mixing during her live rendition of "All I Ask." Obviously, somebody fumbled on the job. And naturally, fans are on a witch hunt for the perp who dared to mess with a live performance from the goddess. Others are handling it with humor.
To whoever or whatever caused all of those sound probs during Adele's #GRAMMYs perf: pic.twitter.com/kGw74h1QYA— Bustle (@bustle) February 16, 2016
Someone just got fired! #Grammys sound #craycray. And especially during @Adele's performance... rude!— Rhea Litré (@RheaLitre) February 16, 2016
Mariah Carey checking Twitter after Adele's performance pic.twitter.com/ghBkHIcHHj— Marc Snetiker (@MarcSnetiker) February 16, 2016
Something is wrong if I preferred @justinbieber's @TheGRAMMYs performance over @Adele's. Damn sound issues, Adele is allowed to be ticked.— Alexa Marinos (@clevelandsaplum) February 16, 2016
But it's undeniable that aside from the technical difficulties, Adele's voice was just not in top form tonight. She seemed to have trouble hitting her high notes, and her voice lacked the pitch-perfect power it usually has. In other words, it just wasn't her night. "All I Ask" was a risky choice, since the Brit has said before that it's "really hard to sing" after her vocal chord surgery. People were disappointed, but many were pretty understanding. Some even suggested it was the sound error that threw her off.
Adele joins Idina Menzel in the Ladies We Know Can Sing Live But Unfortunately Had a Nationally Televised Off Night club.— Soraya N. McDonald (@SorayaMcDonald) February 16, 2016
Did anyone else just see Adele not hit a single one of her high notes? Cringe. And that acoustic guitar issue...Can we blame bad sound?— Joy Macke (@joyheartshearts) February 16, 2016
Kudos to @Adele for holding it together through that rough live mix she had to sing through @TheGRAMMYs. She's a pro. #RogueGuitar #BadMix— Randy of SNC (@RandyStine) February 16, 2016