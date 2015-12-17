People Are Struggling To Buy Adele Tickets & It's Pretty Hilarious

Erin Donnelly
Adele's fans know the emotions all too well. The hurt. The anguish. The anxiety. The frustration.

No, we're not talking about a devastating breakup. We're talking about being brought to your knees by technical glitches while trying for the umpteenth time to process your ticket order for Adele's North American tour. The struggle is real.

E! reports that the British singer's fans are having a helluva time getting tickets for next summer's shows, which went on sale this morning. High demand and technical glitches are causing fans to stress out and vent on social media. Obviously, it's hilarious.

A few choice rants are below. You may notice a theme.

We feel for you folks, we really do. Stay strong.
