People Are Struggling To Buy Adele Tickets & It's Pretty Hilarious

Adele's fans know the emotions all too well. The hurt. The anguish. The anxiety. The frustration.
No, we're not talking about a devastating breakup. We're talking about being brought to your knees by technical glitches while trying for the umpteenth time to process your ticket order for Adele's North American tour. The struggle is real.
E! reports that the British singer's fans are having a helluva time getting tickets for next summer's shows, which went on sale this morning. High demand and technical glitches are causing fans to stress out and vent on social media. Obviously, it's hilarious.
A few choice rants are below. You may notice a theme.
No, we're not talking about a devastating breakup. We're talking about being brought to your knees by technical glitches while trying for the umpteenth time to process your ticket order for Adele's North American tour. The struggle is real.
E! reports that the British singer's fans are having a helluva time getting tickets for next summer's shows, which went on sale this morning. High demand and technical glitches are causing fans to stress out and vent on social media. Obviously, it's hilarious.
A few choice rants are below. You may notice a theme.
Advertisement
"I must have called a 1000 times." - me trying to get tickets to Adele— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) December 17, 2015
#adeletickets hello from the other side at least I can say that I tried to buy some tickets for your concert! pic.twitter.com/ySLnJ7Z2mo— Adele 25 (@Adele_2016) December 17, 2015
Hello from the ticket line. I've clicked refresh a thousand times. #adeletickets— Maggie Sage Hunter (@swaggie_hunter) December 17, 2015
@Adele When you've finally decided to accept defeat. 😓 #adeletickets pic.twitter.com/YBhPVdISGl— Niki Watson (@nikiwats23) December 17, 2015
Ticketmaster: Taking the fun out of concerts since 1996. #adeletickets— Lindsay Lambert Day (@MsDayTripper) December 17, 2015
When your wait time on @TicketMaster goes from 16 minutes to 45 minutes #adeletickets pic.twitter.com/7bge6qCOu4— Louisa Orford (@LouisaOrford) December 17, 2015
We feel for you folks, we really do. Stay strong.
Advertisement